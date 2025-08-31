Bihar voter rolls update: 3.3 lakh people re-added

New voters, objections, and requests for extra time

Alongside the re-inclusion requests, more than 15 lakh new 18-year-old voters signed up during this revision.

But the process also brought over two lakh objections about who should or shouldn't be on the list.

The final rolls are set for release on September 30.

Meanwhile, with some parties asking for extra time and activists seeking more transparency from the ECI, all eyes are now on a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 1.