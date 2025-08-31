Next Article
Bihar voter rolls update: 3.3 lakh people re-added
Bihar's voter rolls are getting a big update—over 33,000 people have asked to be re-added after being left out in the latest draft.
The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR), wrapping up August 31, 2025, showed a drop of 6.5 million voters compared to earlier numbers.
New voters, objections, and requests for extra time
Alongside the re-inclusion requests, more than 15 lakh new 18-year-old voters signed up during this revision.
But the process also brought over two lakh objections about who should or shouldn't be on the list.
The final rolls are set for release on September 30.
Meanwhile, with some parties asking for extra time and activists seeking more transparency from the ECI, all eyes are now on a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 1.