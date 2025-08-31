Next Article
Over 200 people rescued from floods in Kathua
Floods in Jammu's Kathua district have led to the rescue of over 200 people, with police, local authorities, and Central Armed Police Forces working together on flood relief and rescue operations.
SSP Saxena shared that teams are still out there helping more residents get to safety.
Relief work underway
Officials from Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab met up to plan flood relief and fix damaged infrastructure.
DGP Nalin Prabhat visited key spots like the Lakhanpur-Madhopur bridges to check on recovery work.
Meanwhile, landslides continue to cause trouble—Vaishno Devi pilgrimage remains suspended for a sixth day, after a major landslide earlier this week claimed over 30 lives and left many injured.