Next Article
PM Modi, Chinese President Xi meet at SCO Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met this Sunday at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, to boost peaceful relations and economic ties.
Both leaders looked back on progress since their last meeting in 2024, agreeing to keep things calm along the border after recent disengagements.
Talks to keep the peace and balance trade
With nearly three billion people affected by India-China relations, these talks matter.
The focus was on keeping the peace, balancing trade, and being more transparent with each other—especially as the world faces new uncertainties.
Their cooperation aims to reduce tensions and shape Asia's future through dialogue instead of rivalry.