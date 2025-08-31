BJP leader asks Deoband to issue fatwa against Rizvi
Jamal Siddiqui, head of BJP's Minority Morcha, has urged Darul Uloom Deoband to issue a fatwa against Mohammad Rizvi.
This follows Rizvi's arrest for making offensive comments about PM Modi and his late mother during a Congress-RJD rally in Bihar.
Siddiqui said such remarks go against Islamic teachings on respecting elders and hurt the image of the Muslim community.
Rizvi's remarks spark political firestorm, lead to legal action
Rizvi's comments led to political tension, with BJP demanding apologies from Congress and RJD leaders—even though they weren't present at the event.
The INDIA bloc quickly distanced itself from Rizvi.
An FIR filed by BJP sparked clashes between party supporters, and Rizvi is now in 14-day judicial custody.
Siddiqui also wrote to Darul Uloom Deoband, urging them to issue guidance that promotes respect and harmony.