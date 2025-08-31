Next Article
Weather alert: Delhi to see rain, thunderstorms tomorrow
Heads up, Delhi—Monday's bringing a weather twist! The IMD is calling for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and cloudy skies.
Sunday felt a bit cooler than usual with a high of 32.1°C (just under the season's norm) and a low of 24.5°C.
AQI was in the "satisfactory" zone on Sunday
Even with the weather shake-up, Delhi's air quality was in the "satisfactory" zone on Sunday, scoring an AQI of 79 according to the CPCB.
For Monday, expect temps to hover around 32°C max and 25°C min—so maybe keep that umbrella handy!