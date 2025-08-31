Tiruchi Railway Division to install fencing to prevent cattle on tracks

Over 200 cattle-related incidents since January

Since January this year, there have been over 200 cattle-related incidents in the division—especially between Tiruverumbur-Ponmalai and Budalur-Thanjavur.

Fencing has already gone up on sections near Ponmalai, Srirangam, and Tiruverumbur, with more planned for Cuddalore district.

With trains moving faster these days, keeping both animals and people safe is becoming even more important.