Tiruchi Railway Division to install fencing to prevent cattle on tracks
Tiruchi Railway Division is rolling out W-beam metal fencing along risky stretches in 12 districts, aiming to stop cattle from wandering onto the tracks and causing train accidents.
This safety push follows a recent incident where a Vande Bharat Express was damaged after hitting cattle.
Over 200 cattle-related incidents since January
Since January this year, there have been over 200 cattle-related incidents in the division—especially between Tiruverumbur-Ponmalai and Budalur-Thanjavur.
Fencing has already gone up on sections near Ponmalai, Srirangam, and Tiruverumbur, with more planned for Cuddalore district.
With trains moving faster these days, keeping both animals and people safe is becoming even more important.