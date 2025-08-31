Next Article
Punjab: Heavy rains flood villages, crops damaged, rescue ops underway
Heavy rains overnight have flooded 17 villages in Punjab's Garhshankar area, with local streams ('choes') overflowing into fields, roads, and homes.
Embankment breaches near Kukran and Rara have put even more communities at risk.
Crops damaged, relief camps set up
The Pong dam's water level shot past the danger mark. Over 5,000 hectares of crops—mainly paddy and sugarcane—are damaged, hitting local farmers hard.
District officials are running rescue operations and setting up relief camps for food and medical help.
With ministers visiting to check damage and order urgent repairs, everyone's working to get life back to normal as soon as possible.