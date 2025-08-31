Rahul Gandhi moves HC against court's order in Sikhs case India Aug 31, 2025

Rahul Gandhi is heading to the Allahabad High Court, challenging a Varanasi court's order to revisit a plea for an FIR against him.

The case centers on his remarks about Sikhs in India during his 2024 US trip—remarks that sparked protests back home.

Gandhi's lawyers say the special court's order is "wrong, illegal and without jurisdiction."

The High Court will hear the appeal on September 1, 2025.