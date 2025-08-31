Next Article
Rahul Gandhi moves HC against court's order in Sikhs case
Rahul Gandhi is heading to the Allahabad High Court, challenging a Varanasi court's order to revisit a plea for an FIR against him.
The case centers on his remarks about Sikhs in India during his 2024 US trip—remarks that sparked protests back home.
Gandhi's lawyers say the special court's order is "wrong, illegal and without jurisdiction."
The High Court will hear the appeal on September 1, 2025.
Timeline of case
It began last September when Gandhi's US comments led Varanasi resident Nageshwar Mishra to seek an FIR against him.
That request was first rejected by a local magistrate in November 2024 due to jurisdiction issues.
But after Mishra appealed, a special judge ordered a re-evaluation in July 2025—prompting Gandhi's latest legal challenge.