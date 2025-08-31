Punjab just saw its rainiest August in 25 years

Neighbors Haryana and Chandigarh also got more rain than usual

The heavy downpour has caused rivers like the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi to overflow, making things worse in already flooded areas.

Pathankot got a massive 944.2mm of rain (that's 152% more than usual), while Gurdaspur saw an even bigger spike at 181% above normal.

Haryana didn't escape either—it had a 32% rise overall and Fatehabad district was drenched with a whopping 252% increase.

Even Chandigarh got more rain than usual, adding to the region's challenges.