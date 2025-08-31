Maratha quota protests enter day 3; foreign tourists join in

Traffic jams, alternate routes suggested

The demonstrations at Azad Maidan and near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have caused major traffic jams, prompting police to suggest alternate routes.

Interestingly, foreign tourists have been spotted joining in—chanting "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha" and vibing with local music.

Meanwhile, some state ministers are pushing for the community to use the existing EWS quota instead, but Patil insists government records support their OBC claim.