Maratha quota protests enter day 3; foreign tourists join in
Maratha quota protests in Mumbai have reached day three, with activist Manoj Jarange Patil leading calls for a 10% reservation by recognizing Marathas as Kunbis under the OBC category.
Even after talks with officials, Patil is sticking to his hunger strike until the demand is met.
Traffic jams, alternate routes suggested
The demonstrations at Azad Maidan and near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus have caused major traffic jams, prompting police to suggest alternate routes.
Interestingly, foreign tourists have been spotted joining in—chanting "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha" and vibing with local music.
Meanwhile, some state ministers are pushing for the community to use the existing EWS quota instead, but Patil insists government records support their OBC claim.