Mizoram launches 4-month special anti-drug operation along Myanmar border
Mizoram has kicked off a four-month special operation to fight drug smuggling across its 510-km border with Myanmar, running from September 1 to December 31, 2025.
The focus is on stopping meth and heroin trafficking—an ongoing problem despite authorities seizing over ₹770 crore worth of drugs since 2020.
Officials say that's just the tip of the iceberg, with most smuggled drugs still slipping through.
Operation brings together police, excise teams, local volunteers
Champhai district, right on the Myanmar border, sees nearly half of all drug cases in Mizoram.
Since 2020, drug abuse has led to 351 deaths statewide—including 51 this year alone—and addiction is fueling crimes like theft.
The operation brings together police, excise teams, Assam Rifles, local volunteers, and youth groups for joint raids.
Over 4,400 arrests have been made since 2020 as authorities try to break these trafficking networks and protect local communities.