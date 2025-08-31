Mizoram launches 4-month special anti-drug operation along Myanmar border India Aug 31, 2025

Mizoram has kicked off a four-month special operation to fight drug smuggling across its 510-km border with Myanmar, running from September 1 to December 31, 2025.

The focus is on stopping meth and heroin trafficking—an ongoing problem despite authorities seizing over ₹770 crore worth of drugs since 2020.

Officials say that's just the tip of the iceberg, with most smuggled drugs still slipping through.