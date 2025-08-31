Next Article
BMC deploys 800 sanitation workers at Azad Maidan for protests
Mumbai's civic body, BMC, is going all out to manage the huge crowds at Azad Maidan, where thousands have gathered for the Maratha quota protests led by Manoj Jarange Patil.
As people demand a 10% OBC reservation, BMC has deployed over 800 sanitation workers in shifts and set up more than 300 mobile toilets to keep things clean.
Water tankers, medical teams on standby
To help protesters and avoid health risks, BMC is handing out garbage bags for waste, sending 25 water tankers to busy spots like Azad Maidan and CSMT, and doing regular pesticide sprays.
Four medical teams with ambulances are on standby.
Even as heavy traffic jams hit South and Central Mumbai, extra staff from different city wards are pitching in to keep hygiene under control.