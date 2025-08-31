BMC deploys 800 sanitation workers at Azad Maidan for protests

Water tankers, medical teams on standby

To help protesters and avoid health risks, BMC is handing out garbage bags for waste, sending 25 water tankers to busy spots like Azad Maidan and CSMT, and doing regular pesticide sprays.

Four medical teams with ambulances are on standby.

Even as heavy traffic jams hit South and Central Mumbai, extra staff from different city wards are pitching in to keep hygiene under control.