DigiLocker now offers 2,000 e-government services across India
What's the story
The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has integrated nearly 2,000 online government services across India. The integration is on the DigiLocker and e-District platforms under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This initiative allows citizens in all 36 states and union territories to access these digital services anytime, anywhere. The services include certificates, welfare schemes, and utility payments among others.
Digital backbone
Leading states in service availability
DigiLocker has become a vital part of India's digital public infrastructure by tackling issues like interoperability and data security. Its framework is designed for easy access, inclusivity, and reliability. With this expansion, Maharashtra leads with 254 services, followed by Delhi (123), Karnataka (113), Assam (102), and Uttar Pradesh (86). Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir each offer 77 services while Andhra Pradesh has 76.
Future expansion
NeGD's vision for digital governance
NeGD aims to expand its e-government services portfolio by leveraging emerging technologies through an AI-driven approach. It will conduct structured training programs and workshops at the state level to strengthen awareness. This milestone highlights the government's commitment to using technology for empowering citizens and transforming governance, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally enabled and inclusive India.
Historical impact
About NeGD and its role
The NeGD was set up in 2009 as an independent business division under the Digital India Corporation. It has been instrumental in supporting MeitY with program management and implementation of e-governance projects ever since. The division offers technical and advisory support to ministries/departments at both central and state levels, along with other government organizations.