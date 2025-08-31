DigiLocker now offers 2,000 e-government services across India

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) has integrated nearly 2,000 online government services across India. The integration is on the DigiLocker and e-District platforms under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This initiative allows citizens in all 36 states and union territories to access these digital services anytime, anywhere. The services include certificates, welfare schemes, and utility payments among others.

Digital backbone Leading states in service availability DigiLocker has become a vital part of India's digital public infrastructure by tackling issues like interoperability and data security. Its framework is designed for easy access, inclusivity, and reliability. With this expansion, Maharashtra leads with 254 services, followed by Delhi (123), Karnataka (113), Assam (102), and Uttar Pradesh (86). Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir each offer 77 services while Andhra Pradesh has 76.

Future expansion NeGD's vision for digital governance NeGD aims to expand its e-government services portfolio by leveraging emerging technologies through an AI-driven approach. It will conduct structured training programs and workshops at the state level to strengthen awareness. This milestone highlights the government's commitment to using technology for empowering citizens and transforming governance, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a digitally enabled and inclusive India.