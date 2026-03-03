Andhra Pradesh: 7 dead, several critical after drinking contaminated milk
India
Seven people, including elderly and a child, have died in Rajamahendravaram City after drinking milk suspected to have been contaminated with ethylene glycol.
The tainted milk was supplied by Addala Ganeshwara Rao, an unauthorized dairy operator, between February 16 and 18.
13 others, including young children, are still in critical condition
Rao is accused of supplying milk suspected to be contaminated to over 100 households and has been arrested.
Thirteen others, including young children, are still in critical condition in private hospitals—many needing ventilator-dialysis support.
The Andhra Pradesh government is covering all treatment costs and has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
This tragedy has sparked serious questions about food safety checks in the state.