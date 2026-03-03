Andhra Pradesh: 7 dead, several critical after drinking contaminated milk

13 others, including young children, are still in critical condition

Rao is accused of supplying milk suspected to be contaminated to over 100 households and has been arrested.

Thirteen others, including young children, are still in critical condition in private hospitals—many needing ventilator-dialysis support.

The Andhra Pradesh government is covering all treatment costs and has announced ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim's family.

This tragedy has sparked serious questions about food safety checks in the state.