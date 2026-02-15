Andhra Pradesh: 7 injured as bus carrying construction workers overturns
India
A bus carrying mostly construction workers flipped over near Salur in Andhra Pradesh in the early hours of Sunday (February 15, 2026), leaving seven people injured out of 31 onboard.
Everyone hurt was taken to the local hospital, and police made sure things stayed under control at the scene.
Similar accident in Odisha 2 days earlier (February 13, 2026)
Just days earlier, pilgrims from Vizianagaram faced a serious crash near Balasore, Odisha—their driver sadly didn't make it and four passengers sustained serious injuries.
Vizianagaram Collector S Ramsundar Reddy spoke to officials in Odisha and made arrangements for the pilgrims to return to their native place in another bus.