Andhra Pradesh: 7 killed in firecracker unit blast
India
A deadly explosion at a licensed firecracker unit in Rayavaram village, Andhra Pradesh, killed seven people—including Velugubantla Satyanarayana (65) and several women—while the unit employed about 40 workers.
The blast happened during manufacturing, and victims were tragically caught in the flames.
CM Naidu has asked officials to help affected families
Three injured workers are being treated at Kakinada Government General Hospital.
Police suspect mishandling led to the incident and have started an investigation.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asked officials to help affected families.