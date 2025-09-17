Next Article
Andhra Pradesh: 7 of family killed in road accident
India
Seven members of the same family lost their lives on Wednesday in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, after a sand truck collided with their car near Sangam mandal.
The family was on their way from Nellore town to Atmakur government hospital when the crash happened—everyone in the car, including a 15-year-old girl, died at the scene.
Truck driver fled after accident
The truck driver fled right after the accident and police are now searching for him.
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy shared his condolences with the families and urged the authorities to take all necessary precautions to prevent such accidents in the future.