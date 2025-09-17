Andhra Pradesh: 7 of family killed in road accident India Sep 17, 2025

Seven members of the same family lost their lives on Wednesday in Nellore district, Andhra Pradesh, after a sand truck collided with their car near Sangam mandal.

The family was on their way from Nellore town to Atmakur government hospital when the crash happened—everyone in the car, including a 15-year-old girl, died at the scene.