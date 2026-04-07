Andhra Pradesh and Telangana clash over control of Bus Bhavan

Asset division stalls around Bus Bhavan

This move has made the already tricky division of assets between the two states even messier.

Andhra Pradesh has asked Telangana to pause any new takeovers until there's a proper agreement.

Union leaders weren't happy either. They called for protests, but called them off after APSRTC held on to Bus Bhavan, calling it a win for employees.

The bigger issue? Both states are still stuck dividing assets, with Bus Bhavan right at the center of it all.