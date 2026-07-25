Andhra Pradesh and Thane locals oppose big tech data centers
Big tech projects are facing pushback in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, as locals worry about the environmental impact of two massive data centers.
In Andhra, a Google-affiliated company is building a huge AI hub on about 601 acres, while Amazon is setting up a ₹7,203.29-crore facility in Thane.
People say these projects could make water shortages worse and that there hasn't been enough discussion with the community.
Activists warn data centers threaten resources
Activists warn that these data centers might drain local water and power, especially during droughts, and threaten nearby forests and wildlife.
In Thane, residents aren't convinced by Amazon's promises that their cooling systems won't affect drinking water.
With mixed signals from officials and companies, people want stricter checks to protect local resources and agriculture before anything moves forward.