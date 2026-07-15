Andhra Pradesh announces 60L for 6 families after Visakhapatnam accident

After a fishing boat accident off Visakhapatnam's coast on July 4, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped in with ₹60 lakh compensation for the families of the six people who lost their lives.

Each family will receive ₹10 lakh right away, plus another ₹10 lakh through ex gratia and the PMMSY-NFDB Group Accident Insurance Scheme once paperwork checks out.