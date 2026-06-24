Andhra Pradesh announces Stree Shakti free AC busses for women

APSRTC adds 5,120 electric AC busses

APSRTC is set to add 5,120 electric air-conditioned busses in phases, with better digital ticketing and improved rural services on the way.

Employees will get special training for these new busses, while maintenance starts off with manufacturers before APSRTC staff take over.

And just so you know, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu says jobs and assets will stay public; there's no privatization here.