Andhra Pradesh announces Stree Shakti free AC busses for women
Big news for women in Andhra Pradesh: soon, you'll be able to hop on air-conditioned busses without paying a rupee, thanks to the new Stree Shakti scheme.
Announced by Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, this move is all about making public transport more comfortable and accessible, and it's part of a bigger push to modernize travel across the state by 2026-27.
APSRTC adds 5,120 electric AC busses
APSRTC is set to add 5,120 electric air-conditioned busses in phases, with better digital ticketing and improved rural services on the way.
Employees will get special training for these new busses, while maintenance starts off with manufacturers before APSRTC staff take over.
And just so you know, Special Chief Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu says jobs and assets will stay public; there's no privatization here.