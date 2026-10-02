Andhra Pradesh appoints Dinesh Kumar as 12th PRC head
India
Andhra Pradesh has tapped retired Indian Administrative Service officer Dinesh Kumar as the new head of its 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC), appointed on October 1, 2026.
He steps in after Manmohan Singh's resignation, and his main task is to review and recommend updates to government employees' pay packages.
PRC report due within 1 year
The Commission will gather input from different departments, mostly from Velagapudi, but it can travel if needed.
The state expects a report within one year from the date Dinesh Kumar assumed charge.