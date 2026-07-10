Andhra Pradesh approves 30+ projects, 9,355cr water schemes, 1.5L waiver
Andhra Pradesh's government just approved over 30 new projects, with the big headline being ₹9,355 crore set aside for 10 Multi-Village Drinking Water Schemes, so more rural areas can finally get safe drinking water.
Farmers from seven villages surrendering land in the second phase of Amaravati's expansion also got some relief, with a loan waiver of up to ₹1.5 lakh.
Andhra Pradesh Cabinet raises pooling payouts
The Cabinet updated its land pooling rules, bumping up annual payouts for landowners who join on or after June 12, 2024.
They are ₹40,000 per acre (dry) and ₹60,000 per acre (wet) for 10 years.
There is also a ₹50 crore boost for tourism (think hotel incentives in Nellore, Kadapa, and Vijayawada), plus new coaching centers and upgrades to irrigation and reservoirs, all part of a bigger plan to modernize the state.