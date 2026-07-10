Andhra Pradesh approves 30+ projects, 9,355cr water schemes, 1.5L waiver

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet raises pooling payouts

The Cabinet updated its land pooling rules, bumping up annual payouts for landowners who join on or after June 12, 2024.

They are ₹40,000 per acre (dry) and ₹60,000 per acre (wet) for 10 years.

There is also a ₹50 crore boost for tourism (think hotel incentives in Nellore, Kadapa, and Vijayawada), plus new coaching centers and upgrades to irrigation and reservoirs, all part of a bigger plan to modernize the state.