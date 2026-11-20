Andhra Pradesh approves SMR exploration at retiring thermal power sites
Andhra Pradesh just gave the green light to explore small modular reactor (SMR) technology for nuclear energy.
The idea is to look at setting up these next-generation nuclear plants where thermal power units are being retired.
Andhra Pradesh eyes private SMR partners
The state could bring in private companies to help out, according to Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand.
Once SMR technology is fully ready, Andhra Pradesh hopes this move will set the stage for a more sustainable future.