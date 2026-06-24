Andhra Pradesh authorities rescue 23 children at Ongole Gudur stations
Big news from Andhra Pradesh: Twenty-three children were saved from traffickers at Ongole and Gudur railway stations on Wednesday.
Authorities acted fast after getting alerts that these children were being taken from Bihar to Tamil Nadu to work in oil factories, a tough situation for anyone, especially children.
Railway dig led train 16602 rescue
The team focused on Train No. 16602 (Jogbani-Erode Amrit Bharat Express), rescuing 11 children and arresting seven escorts at Ongole, then saving another 12 children and catching eight persons at Gudur.
Railway DIG Satya Yesu Babu led the charge with help from police and child protection units.
Children handed to Child Welfare Committee
After the rescue, the children got food, counseling, and care.
They have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee so they can start their journey toward rehabilitation and hopefully reunite with their families soon.
Officials stressed how important quick action is in stopping trafficking like this.