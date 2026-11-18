Andhra Pradesh braces for Cyclone Akvan, 3rd storm in less than a month
Andhra Pradesh is gearing up for Cyclone Akvan, which could turn into a very severe storm as it heads for landfall between Narsapur and Puri on November 20.
This marks the third cyclone to strike the state in just a month, following Arnab and Murasu.
Super El Nino fuels Bay cyclones
Experts say super El Nino conditions are making cyclones more common in the Bay of Bengal by boosting monsoon activity.
Warm sea temperatures and extra freshwater from big rivers like the Ganga and Godavari also help these storms form, making Andhra's coast a frequent target for extreme weather.