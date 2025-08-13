Next Article
Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy rain, flood risk in low-lying areas
Andhra Pradesh is set for days of heavy rain and thunderstorms, with the IMD warning that South Coastal areas could see especially intense downpours on the day.
This wet spell is being driven by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
Flood inflows expected to reach 5 lakh cusecs by Thursday
Flood risk is real—rivers like the Krishna are rising fast, and officials are already opening dam gates and evacuating low-lying areas.
With flood inflows possibly reaching five lakh cusecs by Thursday, communities downstream need to stay alert.
If you're in the region, keep an eye on local updates and stay safe!