Andhra Pradesh budget 2026-27: No hike in electricity tariffs

Major highlights of the budget

Commercial users are getting a solid price cut, with rates dropping from ₹12.25 to ₹9.95 per unit: great news if you run a shop or small business!

Cottage industries can now use more power at concessional rates, thanks to an increased load limit from 10 to 20hp.

Plus, there's a new category just for solar module industries, to promote renewable energy equipment manufacturing in the State.

APERC and the state power utilities are taking steps to improve electrical safety and have opened channels for the public to report risk-prone electrical equipment via websites and WhatsApp.