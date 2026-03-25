Andhra Pradesh budget 2026-27: No hike in electricity tariffs
Good news for Andhra Pradesh residents: the state government is keeping electricity tariffs exactly the same for 2026-27.
That means no hike in your power bills for the 2026-27 financial year (FY 2026-27, April 1, 2026-March 31, 2027), even as they work to cover a big revenue gap of ₹15,791 crore.
About 1.13 crore households get to breathe easy knowing their monthly costs won't go up.
Major highlights of the budget
Commercial users are getting a solid price cut, with rates dropping from ₹12.25 to ₹9.95 per unit: great news if you run a shop or small business!
Cottage industries can now use more power at concessional rates, thanks to an increased load limit from 10 to 20hp.
Plus, there's a new category just for solar module industries, to promote renewable energy equipment manufacturing in the State.
APERC and the state power utilities are taking steps to improve electrical safety and have opened channels for the public to report risk-prone electrical equipment via websites and WhatsApp.