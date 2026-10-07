Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears policy for foreign and private universities
Big news for students in Andhra Pradesh: the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has cleared the way for foreign and private universities to set up campuses locally.
The goal? Make higher education more accessible and bring in fresh opportunities for young people here.
As Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy put it, the new policy would provide a comprehensive framework for setting up campuses for foreign educational institutions and private universities, besides extending incentives and infrastructure facilities.
AP cabinet greenlights APHIMS, education, health
The new policy, rolling out in 2026, will offer incentives and support to attract foreign higher educational institutions and private universities.
The cabinet also greenlit a ₹20.62 crore Horticulture Information and Management System (APHIMS), upgraded Repalle's health center into a 100-bed hospital, and okayed gratuity payments for eligible ASHA workers who die while in service.
Plus, there's more support coming for tribal students aiming for IIT-JEE and NEET, along with a boys' residential school and hostel planned through land reclassification projects.