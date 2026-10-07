Andhra Pradesh cabinet clears policy for foreign and private universities

Big news for students in Andhra Pradesh: the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has cleared the way for foreign and private universities to set up campuses locally.

The goal? Make higher education more accessible and bring in fresh opportunities for young people here.

As Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy put it, the new policy would provide a comprehensive framework for setting up campuses for foreign educational institutions and private universities, besides extending incentives and infrastructure facilities.