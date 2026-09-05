Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu vows 100% literacy by 2027
India
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu just announced a big goal: he wants the entire state to hit 100% literacy by 2027.
At a Teachers's Day event, he talked about updating education so students are ready for fields like AI, robotics, quantum tech, and data analytics, while also learning values and caring for the environment.
Naidu backs experiential learning and AI
Naidu is pushing for more practical learning: think real-world skills over rote memorization.
He suggested starting AI lessons from seventh grade and turning Saturdays into "No Bag Day" with tree planting and other experiential learning programs.
He also called teachers the architects of future leaders and celebrated 175 standout educators for their work.