Andhra Pradesh CI Chinnamallaiah booked on rape charge after complaint
India
A police inspector in Andhra Pradesh, CI Chinnamallaiah, has been accused of raping a woman who had leased farmland from him.
She reported that he came to her house, locked the door, and raped her.
After she filed a complaint, police registered a case against him.
Chinnamallaiah removed pending investigation
Officials placed Chinnamallaiah under VR and removed him from active duty pending investigation to keep things fair and transparent.
Forensic teams are collecting evidence and speaking with everyone involved.
Authorities say they are taking the case seriously and will take strong action if the charges are confirmed.