Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results scheduled today at 11am
India
Big day for Andhra Pradesh Class 10 students: SSC exam results are scheduled to be released today at 11am
If you took your exams between March 16 and April 1, you can finally see how you did.
These results matter for your next steps in school, so here's the quickest way to find them.
Students can check results online
You can check your scores on sites like ndtv.com/education/results or results.bse.ap.gov.in.
Prefer apps? Results are also on DigiLocker, the LEAP Mobile App, Mana Mitra WhatsApp Service, or even via SMS.
Keep your roll number or hall ticket number handy, depending on the platform you use, to view or download your marks.
Good luck!