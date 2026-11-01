Andhra Pradesh classroom chainsaw attack severs 10th grader's right hand
A shocking incident at a school in Andhra Pradesh left a 10th-grade student with serious injuries after a man barged into her classroom and attacked students with a chainsaw.
The girl, who lost her right hand and suffered major injuries to her head and ribs, has now been moved to Bengaluru for advanced treatment.
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav confirmed she needed urgent care, including multiple blood transfusions.
Andhra Pradesh government arranges student's transfer
The Andhra Pradesh government stepped in quickly, arranging her transfer with her parents' consent, and covering all medical costs.
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is personally keeping track of her recovery, while the Karnataka government helped make the move possible.
Police are still searching for the alleged attacker.
Another classmate who tried to help was also hurt but is undergoing treatment at a hospital.