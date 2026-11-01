Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu seeks help before Cyclone Murasu
India
With Cyclone Murasu threatening to knock out power lines and uproot electric poles, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reached out to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for extra hands and equipment.
The goal: get the lights back on quickly after the storm hits.
Neighboring states pledge Andhra Pradesh support
Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have promised full support, while Telangana is already helping out after a recent cyclone.
Andhra Pradesh's electricity teams are also on standby, ready to jump into action as soon as Murasu makes landfall.
It's all about working together for a faster recovery.