Andhra Pradesh Commission orders removal of illegal Rajam Dalit takeovers

Ravada Seetharam seeks probe, 22% projects

Seetharam asked officers to investigate each complaint and make sure justice is served.

He also called for 22% of municipal development projects in Rajam to be set aside for Scheduled Castes societies, so Dalit voices are heard where it matters.

All findings will be sent up as a report for the Commission's chairperson, aiming to protect community rights and resolve these land issues for good.