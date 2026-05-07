Andhra Pradesh Commission orders removal of illegal Rajam Dalit takeovers
India
Big move in Andhra Pradesh: the State Commission for Scheduled Castes just ordered officials to remove illegal takeovers from Dalit-owned lands and graveyards in Rajam.
This comes after 45 complaints from villagers of various places.
Commission member Ravada Seetharam met with local authorities on Thursday to push for action.
Ravada Seetharam seeks probe, 22% projects
Seetharam asked officers to investigate each complaint and make sure justice is served.
He also called for 22% of municipal development projects in Rajam to be set aside for Scheduled Castes societies, so Dalit voices are heard where it matters.
All findings will be sent up as a report for the Commission's chairperson, aiming to protect community rights and resolve these land issues for good.