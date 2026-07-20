Andhra Pradesh confirms 1st omicron RF.5 cases, expanding hospital capacity
India
Andhra Pradesh just found its first cases of the omicron RF.5 variant: four people in Kadapa district tested positive, confirmed by a Pune lab.
According to the state's report, 16 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far, and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav says the state is stepping up hospital prep with special wards, more beds, and extra testing kits.
Officials monitor RF.5, no added risk
Medical officials are keeping a close watch on RF.5 through routine genomic checks.
Director of Medical Education Vishnuvardhan reassures there's no sign this variant is riskier than previous omicron strains.
The government's already taking precautions, so while it's smart to stay aware, there's really no need to worry right now.