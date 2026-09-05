Andhra Pradesh credits pending DAs, forms 12th Pay Revision Commission
India
The Andhra Pradesh government just rolled out a bunch of updates for its employees and pensioners.
Two pending Dearness Allowance (DA) payments will finally land with the October 1, 2026 salary, and the new 12th Pay Revision Commission will review pay and benefits.
Senior citizens on pensions are also getting a boost.
AP schedules leave and pension hikes
Compensation for unused leave from 2022 is coming by Sankranti, with police getting their dues during Dasara.
Pensioners above 70 years get a 10% hike from January 2027, while those above 75 years see a 15% bump.
Employee groups say these moves address long-standing demands: after years of waiting, it's some welcome news for government staff.