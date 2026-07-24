Andhra Pradesh deploys kumki elephants to guide Parvathipuram Manyam herds
India
Andhra Pradesh just brought in two trained kumki elephants, Jayanth and Abhimanyu, to help manage wild herds that keep wandering into farms in Parvathipuram Manyam district.
Their mission? Guide the wild elephants safely back into the forest and protect crops and villages from damage.
Pawan Kalyan urges safety for kumkis
Deputy Chief Minister and Forest and Environment Minister Pawan Kalyan oversaw their move and made sure they were welcomed with flower petals.
He told officials to look after the elephants' safety and help them settle in with expert care.
Both Jayanth and Abhimanyu have already helped solve similar problems before.