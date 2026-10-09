Andhra Pradesh driver Jetti Siva dies after saving 40 passengers
India
In Andhra Pradesh, a 34-year-old APSRTC bus driver named Jetti Siva suffered a heart attack while driving on October 8.
Even in severe pain, he managed to safely pull the bus over near Tuni, protecting about 40 passengers before collapsing at the wheel.
APSRTC chairman praises Siva, vows support
Siva was rushed to the hospital but couldn't be saved.
The APSRTC chairman said Siva had shown exceptional presence of mind and a strong sense of responsibility and promised that the corporation will fully support Siva's family during this tough time.