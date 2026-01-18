Andhra Pradesh enrolls 55,000 students in quantum computing course

Why this matters

Top students can score visits to IIT or IISc, get hands-on lab internships, and even land jobs in the quantum field.

Colleges like Pragati Engineering College are leading with thousands of enrollments.

State officials say capacity-building initiatives are aligned with Amaravati Quantum Valley's push to create 100,000 jobs, and they describe the efforts as supporting Andhra Pradesh's wider ambitions related to India's $720 million National Quantum Mission.

As APSCHE Chairman K. Madhu Murthy put it, this is about building a future-ready workforce for cutting-edge tech.