Andhra Pradesh enrolls 55,000 students in quantum computing course
Andhra Pradesh just signed up 55,000 students for a new quantum computing course led by IIT-Madras and IBM Quantum experts.
Starting January 19, 2026, the program will teach in-demand skills like quantum algorithms and Qiskit programming—exactly what tech giants are looking for right now.
Why this matters
Top students can score visits to IIT or IISc, get hands-on lab internships, and even land jobs in the quantum field.
Colleges like Pragati Engineering College are leading with thousands of enrollments.
State officials say capacity-building initiatives are aligned with Amaravati Quantum Valley's push to create 100,000 jobs, and they describe the efforts as supporting Andhra Pradesh's wider ambitions related to India's $720 million National Quantum Mission.
As APSCHE Chairman K. Madhu Murthy put it, this is about building a future-ready workforce for cutting-edge tech.