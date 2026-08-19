Andhra Pradesh family suicide amid conversion claim and money troubles
India
A heartbreaking family suicide in Andhra Pradesh is making headlines, with new claims that one member was pressured to convert to Islam by Sheikh Sadiq Khan.
Alongside these allegations, the family had been dealing with serious money problems and personal conflicts before their deaths.
Investigators probe amid calls for impartiality
Investigators are looking at everything (from financial struggles to family disputes and the recent conversion claims) to understand what really happened.
Community leaders and activists have called for a fair and impartial investigation, while the case has sparked widespread discussions and debates about religious conversions and societal pressures in the region.