Andhra Pradesh flood: 150 camps set up, 189 villages threatened

Polavaram District Collector K. Dinesh Kumar shared that at least 32 boats have been arranged to evacuate people and deliver essentials.

NDRF and SDRF teams are stationed in high-risk areas like Chintoor and K.R. Puram, ready to help.

Over in East Godavari, more than 5.2 lakh (520,000) cusecs of water is being released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage, while tourism spots are closed for now, so if you had travel plans here, it's best to reschedule until things settle down.