Andhra Pradesh flood: 150 camps set up, 189 villages threatened
Flooding in Andhra Pradesh has led officials to be setting up 150 relief camps at the border with Chhattisgarh and Telangana, after a second flood warning was issued at Bhadrachalam on Friday.
Rising waters from the Godavari and Sabari rivers now threaten 189 villages in Polavaram district, many of which sit in the Polavaram irrigation project's submergence zone.
NDRF SDRF stationed, 32 boats arranged
Polavaram District Collector K. Dinesh Kumar shared that at least 32 boats have been arranged to evacuate people and deliver essentials.
NDRF and SDRF teams are stationed in high-risk areas like Chintoor and K.R. Puram, ready to help.
Over in East Godavari, more than 5.2 lakh (520,000) cusecs of water is being released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton barrage, while tourism spots are closed for now, so if you had travel plans here, it's best to reschedule until things settle down.