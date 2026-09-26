Andhra Pradesh floods: Chandrababu Naidu ensures power restoration, 50kg rice
India
Andhra Pradesh just faced some serious flooding after heavy rains, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is rolling out quick relief.
He is making sure power gets restored fast and each affected fisherfolk family gets 50kg of rice to help them through.
Chandrababu Naidu pushes water diversion, barrages
Naidu is also pushing for smarter floodwater control by diverting river water to reservoirs and suggesting new barrages near Prakasam Barrage (pending central approval).
He is asking officials to check crop damage so farmers can get compensation, while rainfall deficits across the state are slowly improving.