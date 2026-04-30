Andhra Pradesh Forest Department begins April survey for peacock tarantula
Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, along with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, just kicked off a new survey in April 2026 to help save the peacock tarantula, a striking, metallic blue spider that's now critically endangered.
The team is working inside Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve, hoping to learn more about where these spiders live and how many are left so they can plan better ways to protect them.
Peacock tarantula threatened by habitat loss
The peacock tarantula only lives in a small patch of the Eastern Ghats and is at serious risk due to habitat loss and illegal pet trade.
Since it depends on old forests, any environmental changes hit it hard.
This survey isn't just about one cool-looking spider: it's part of a bigger push to keep Andhra Pradesh's unique wildlife safe for the future.