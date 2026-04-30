Andhra Pradesh Forest Department begins April survey for peacock tarantula India Apr 30, 2026

Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, along with the Eastern Ghats Wildlife Society, just kicked off a new survey in April 2026 to help save the peacock tarantula, a striking, metallic blue spider that's now critically endangered.

The team is working inside Nagarjunasagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve, hoping to learn more about where these spiders live and how many are left so they can plan better ways to protect them.