Andhra Pradesh gas well fire almost under control
A gas leak sparked a major fire at the Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district on January 5, but officials say the incident should be capped within a week, with the fire expected to reduce to a minor flame in the next few days.
The flames, which once shot up 20 meters high, have been tamed, and people who were evacuated are now being told it's safe to head back home.
District collector R Mahesh Kumar assured everyone that things are under control.
ONGC steps up safety and monitoring
ONGC brought in expert teams to handle the situation, gradually reducing the fire's strength and keeping it contained.
They even built a temporary canal for powerful firewater pumps.
To keep things safe for locals and the environment, air quality and noise are being checked around the clock, with ONGC working closely with local authorities throughout.