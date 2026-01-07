Andhra Pradesh gas well fire almost under control India Jan 07, 2026

A gas leak sparked a major fire at the Mori-5 well in Andhra Pradesh's Konaseema district on January 5, but officials say the incident should be capped within a week, with the fire expected to reduce to a minor flame in the next few days.

The flames, which once shot up 20 meters high, have been tamed, and people who were evacuated are now being told it's safe to head back home.

District collector R Mahesh Kumar assured everyone that things are under control.