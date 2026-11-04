Andhra Pradesh HC seeks police report on shooting of Hemanth
India
The Andhra Pradesh High Court wants a full report from police on why they shot Hemanth, who is accused of attacking a 15-year-old girl with a chainsaw.
The court made this call during a hearing on November 4, asking for details about the shooting and an update on the injured student's recovery.
CBI probe sought over Hemanth shooting
Hemanth allegedly attacked two girls in Anantapur on October 31.
After his arrest, he reportedly tried to escape and was shot by police, an injury that led to his leg being amputated.
Now, there is a push for a CBI investigation into how the police handled things.
The court also checked in on the injured girl, who is recovering in Bengaluru.