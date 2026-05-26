Andhra Pradesh heat intensifies as Mulukuduru hits 47.7 Celsius Tuesday

IMD orange alert for Andhra Pradesh

The State Disaster Management Authority has flagged severe heatwave conditions in multiple areas: 125 mandals across 14 districts saw temperatures above 44 Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for central and northern Andhra Pradesh until May 29.

While a few places got light showers, it hasn't really helped much yet.

Thankfully, officials say there have been no heat-related deaths so far.