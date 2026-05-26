Andhra Pradesh heat intensifies as Mulukuduru hits 47.7 Celsius Tuesday
Andhra Pradesh is seriously heating up, with Mulukuduru in Guntur district topping out at 47.7 Celsius on Tuesday.
Several other spots, including Gurazala, Piduguralla, Kanchikacherla, Vijayawada north, and Inkollu, also crossed the 47 Celsius mark.
Even at 7pm cities like Vijayawada and parts of Guntur and Kadapa were still hovering near 40 Celsius.
IMD orange alert for Andhra Pradesh
The State Disaster Management Authority has flagged severe heatwave conditions in multiple areas: 125 mandals across 14 districts saw temperatures above 44 Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for central and northern Andhra Pradesh until May 29.
While a few places got light showers, it hasn't really helped much yet.
Thankfully, officials say there have been no heat-related deaths so far.