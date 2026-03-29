Andhra Pradesh heat wave: Gudur (Nellore) 42.4C, 87 mandals likely
India
Andhra Pradesh is sweltering under a harsh heat wave, with temperatures exceeding 40 Celsius in several mandals and Gudur (Nellore) topping out at a blazing 42.4 Celsius.
The state disaster management team has put out alerts for certain districts and noted heat wave conditions were likely in 87 mandals and four mandals recorded severe heat wave conditions.
IMD forecasts rain, APSDMA urges caution
The IMD says some relief is on the way: expect cooler temperatures, light rain, and thunderstorms in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema through April 5.
Still, places like Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Polavaram may stay extra hot.
APSDMA's Prakhar Jain reminds everyone to avoid open spaces during storms and take care while a few districts may still experience intense heat.