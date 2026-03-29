Andhra Pradesh heat wave: Gudur (Nellore) 42.4C, 87 mandals likely

IMD forecasts rain, APSDMA urges caution

The IMD says some relief is on the way: expect cooler temperatures, light rain, and thunderstorms in Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema through April 5.

Still, places like Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Polavaram may stay extra hot.

APSDMA's Prakhar Jain reminds everyone to avoid open spaces during storms and take care while a few districts may still experience intense heat.