Andhra Pradesh heatwave: Piduguralla 48.1°C, 325 suspected heatstrokes statewide

Andhra Pradesh warns 45 to 47°C

The heat wave isn't letting up anytime soon. APSDMA says temperatures are likely to remain between 45 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius in several districts until Monday.

200 mandals across the state are seeing extreme conditions. The government has stocked up on ORS packets (more than 10 million) and is sending out district-level alerts to help people stay safe.

Thankfully, no heatwave deaths have been reported so far this year, showing better preparedness compared with last year's numbers.