Andhra Pradesh High Court ends 63-year property dispute, upholds adoption
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has finally put an end to a 63-year-old family property battle, confirming that a man's adoption by his late uncle and his aunt was valid.
Justice Venuthurumalli Gopala Krishna Rao said the adoption, backed by a registered deed from 1979 and witness statements, stands strong under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, making the man the rightful heir.
Adoption challenged after father's 2001 death
The dispute only began after the adoptive father's death in 2001, when the adopted son claimed his mother turned against him and tried to forge documents with other relatives.
Her side challenged the adoption using old school records and voter lists, but since no one had questioned the official adoption deed for decades and witnesses confirmed all rituals were done, the court ruled in favor of the adopted son.